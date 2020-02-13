Companies / Mining Gold Fields rules out sale of South Deep for now The global miner says it has no plans to dispose of the asset though it will keep its options open BL PREMIUM

Gold Fields has for now ruled out any sale of its South Deep operation, its only remaining SA asset, as the fortunes of the mine have begun to improve.

At the full year results presentation for the 12 months ended December 2019, the company, which is among the 10 largest gold producers in the world, reported South Deep’s gold production improved 41% while the operation generated R295m in cash, compared with a loss of R1.9m in 2018.