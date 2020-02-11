Harmony hot on the acquisition trail

As market speculation intensifies over the possible acquisition by Harmony Gold of AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine, the SA-based company has said it is on the hunt for quality assets.

In its results briefing for the first half of its 2020 financial year, Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp would not be drawn on whether the company was looking to buy Mponeng, the deepest gold mine on earth, but said acquisitions would be a key focus for company this year.

Steenkamp said Harmony had previously said it would look at merger & acquisition opportunities. “If it makes sense for us to invest we will do. Obviously it will need to be affordable too,” he said. “We don’t want to talk about any specific opportunity until we get to a point that we have some real clarity.”

The sale of Mponeng will conclude the exit of AngloGold Ashanti from SA, marking the end of an era. Should Harmony acquire the operation, it would further entrench its exposure to SA which is already the highest among JSE-listed gold miners. Harmony is highly experienced in deep-level gold mining and has acquired a number of AngloGold’s older mines.

Harmony swung back into the black for the six months ended December 2019, reporting net profit of R1.3bn, compared with a loss of R19m in the comparative period. This was despite an 8% drop in production and was due to a strong gold price, which climbed almost 10% higher during this period. The results however fell short of market consensus, causing the share price to drop 7.6% on Tuesday.

Steenkamp said Harmony was looking forward to a good quarter, given the fundamentals that support the gold price. These include interest rate cuts by global central banks and geopolitical tension which has helped to propel gold to a record price in rand terms.