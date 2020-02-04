Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How the mining sector copes with policy uncertainty

Peter Leon, co-chair and partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, talks to Business Day TV

04 February 2020 - 10:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/serz72
Picture: 123RF/serz72

The 26th edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba is under way in Cape Town, and policy uncertainty remains in place.

Peter Leon, co-chair and partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, has asked questions about potentially unlawful provisions of the Mining Charter three and shortcomings of the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill.

Meanwhile, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the department has received positive comments on the bill.

Leon joined Business Day TV to discuss these and other issues facing the mining industry.

Mining Indaba coincides with more Eskom blackouts

While the mineral resources and energy minister  prepares to sell SA as an investment destination, blackouts become a feature of life again
Companies
1 day ago

Gwede to face grilling at mines indaba

Queries likely on why mines aren't allowed to generate power
Business
2 days ago

MOELETSI MBEKI: How can we complete the process started by FW de Klerk?

SA’s social structure tells us who has not benefited from our constitutional transformation
Opinion
19 hours ago

Let's get going on crucial reform

Business sector would like more urgency from the president
Business
2 weeks ago

STUART THEOBALD: Don’t let petroleum bill prove that resource nationalism is a curse

Hopes of economic dividends from a new oil and gas industry are being vanquished
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.