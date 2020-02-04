WATCH: How the mining sector copes with policy uncertainty

The 26th edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba is under way in Cape Town, and policy uncertainty remains in place.

Peter Leon, co-chair and partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, has asked questions about potentially unlawful provisions of the Mining Charter three and shortcomings of the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill.

Meanwhile, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the department has received positive comments on the bill.

Leon joined Business Day TV to discuss these and other issues facing the mining industry.