Glencore misses ferrochrome output guidance amid high energy costs

Miner’s production falls 9% after additional maintenance on plants

04 February 2020 - 09:44 karl gernetzky
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore says ferrochrome production fell 9% during its 2019 year, as it conducted additional maintenance at plants in SA amid high energy costs and low selling prices.

The diversified miner said earlier in January it may cut up to 665 jobs at its Rustenburg ferrochrome smelter, saying that steep price hikes from SA’s electricity monopoly Eskom, combined with aged furnace technology, contributed to the smelter being “no longer financially viable to operate as a going concern”.

Ferrochrome production fell to 1.438-million tons during the year, about 15% less than the guidance it gave in early 2019. The company said that due to low prices and high energy costs, it had “opportunistically” undertaken additional maintenance days during its third quarter.

Glencore also reported on Tuesday that SA thermal coal production of 26.9-million tons was broadly in line with 2018.

In morning trade the miner’s share price was up 1.14% to R43.34. /With Allan Seccombe

