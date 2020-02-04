AngloGold Ashanti nears decision time on two large asset sales
AngloGold is keeping its head down as speculation swirls that it may become a low-debt takeover target without SA risk
04 February 2020 - 14:24
AngloGold Ashanti will make two closely watched announcements when it releases annual results later in February, one of which could mark the end of its operational footprint in its historic SA home base.
AngloGold under the year-old leadership of Canadian Kelvin Dushnisky put three assets up for sale, including the world’s deepest mine, Mponeng, in SA, the Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina and Sadiola in Mali.
