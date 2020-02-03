Companies / Mining Vedanta ‘responsibly’ impatient with state hurdles at zinc project Transnet is slow in coming up with solutions at Gamsberg mine, but elsewhere the government has become more responsive BL PREMIUM

Vedanta, the diversified Indian resources company, has noted a marked improvement in the SA government’s responses to its $1.4bn (R21bn) zinc Gamsberg project, but it needs laggard Transnet to be more proactive to meet investment hurdle rates.

Gamsberg, a large zinc deposit Vedanta bought from Anglo American, is nearing steady state production from the first phase of the $1.4bn investment, with $400m invested in a 250,000 tons of zinc-in-concentrate a year.