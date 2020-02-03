Companies / Mining NEWS ANALYSIS: SA coal loses heart as the challenges mount Industry stares into the abyss as sentiment, government policy and investors turn against it BL PREMIUM

There was a flurry of activity among staff at the swanky Westin hotel in Cape Town just as the 15th annual Southern African Coal Conference was about to kick off on Thursday morning. Security was tight, preventing even delegates entering quickly, and uneasy personnel waited outside for the sideshow to begin.

The sideshow was a protest against coal staged in front of the venue by Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement.