Companies / Mining Anglo CEO gives vote of confidence in Eskom’s new leadership Mark Cutifani says the right conversations on how to tackle the electricity crisis are taking place BL PREMIUM

Since citing Eskom power woes as Anglo American's “most significant risk” a year ago, the diversified miner’s CEO Mark Cutifani is now more optimistic about the electricity outlook in SA.

Anglo, the largest mining company operating in SA, with assets in platinum group metals (PGM), iron ore, diamonds, coal and manganese, is one of the companies that has applied to install a solar power plant at its Mogalakwena mine to decrease exposure to Eskom.