MC Mining CEO David Brown resigns

The company says David Brown will leave to ‘pursue his own interests’, and his position will be filled in an acting capacity by CFO Brenda Berlin

31 January 2020 - 12:08 karl gernetzky
MC Mining CEO David Brown. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
MC Mining CEO David Brown. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

MC Mining CEO David Brown has resigned with immediate effect, the junior coal miner said on Friday.

Brown had spent almost seven and a half years at the miner, which was formerly known as Coal of Africa; he was appointed as CEO in February 2014.

The company said Brown would leave to “pursue his own interests,” and his position will be filled in an acting capacity by CFO Brenda Berlin.

“David has played a pivotal role in the development of the company, positioning MC Mining to be the pre-eminent producer of hard coking coal in SA,” said board chair Bernard Pryor.

MC Mining’s share price was down 1.89% to R5.20 at midday on Friday, having fallen 18.88% in the year to date.

