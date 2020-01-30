US and EU coal exports could eat SA’s lunch
As developed markets such as Europe and the US close coal-fired power plants, their coal production is headed for markets critical to SA
30 January 2020 - 13:08
As developed nations continue to close down coal-fired power plants, SA miners must up their game in preparation for stiff competition in its key export markets, Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke has warned.
Coal exports are big business for SA and contributed 22% to the country’s foreign exchange earnings in 2019, according to the department of mineral resources & energy and energy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.