Companies / Mining US and EU coal exports could eat SA’s lunch As developed markets such as Europe and the US close coal-fired power plants, their coal production is headed for markets critical to SA BL PREMIUM

As developed nations continue to close down coal-fired power plants, SA miners must up their game in preparation for stiff competition in its key export markets, Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke has warned.

Coal exports are big business for SA and contributed 22% to the country’s foreign exchange earnings in 2019, according to the department of mineral resources & energy and energy.