Petra Diamonds revenue slips as demand wanes in Hong Kong and China

Bengaluru — Petra Diamonds’ first-half revenue fell 6%, dented by lower prices as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China and Hong Kong, but the African miner said it would meet or exceed its annual production target.

The industry has been facing slowing demand due to anti-government protests in Hong Kong and the bruising trade dispute between China and the US, while some analysts blame it on laboratory-grown diamonds and an oversupply of smaller rough diamond stones.

There has, however, been an improvement in demand in the second quarter, with rough diamond pricing seeing a modest rise, the miner said, adding it is on track to meet or exceed its full-year production outlook of about 3.8-million carats.

Revenue for the six months ended December 31, came in at $193.9m compared with $207.1m in 2019, while production inched up 3% during the first half, the African diamond miner said.

Petra said lower prices and poor quality diamonds from the Finsch mine in SA offset the sale of the exceptional blue diamond from its flagship Cullinan mine.