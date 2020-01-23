Companies / Mining RBCT reports that export coal volumes dropped, again, in 2019 In an annual performance briefing to media, Richards Bay Coal Terminal said 2019 had proved a ‘very tough year’ BL PREMIUM

SA’s coal exports shrunk again in 2019, marking the second consecutive year of declining volumes.

According to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), last year’s coal exports dropped 1.3-million tonnes to 72.15-million tonnes, compared to 73.47-million tonnes exported in 2018.