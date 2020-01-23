RBCT reports that export coal volumes dropped, again, in 2019
In an annual performance briefing to media, Richards Bay Coal Terminal said 2019 had proved a ‘very tough year’
23 January 2020 - 14:02
SA’s coal exports shrunk again in 2019, marking the second consecutive year of declining volumes.
According to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), last year’s coal exports dropped 1.3-million tonnes to 72.15-million tonnes, compared to 73.47-million tonnes exported in 2018.
