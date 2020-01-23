Eskom blackouts cost Amplats R742m in 2019

Anglo American Platinum lost 38,000oz of platinum group metals (PGMs) to Eskom-related blackouts during 2019, costing the company more than R742m in lost production that cannot be recovered.

Amplats, the world’s second-largest platinum miner that is 80% owned by Anglo American, said it had lost production of 18,000oz of PGMs in the first half of the year to blackouts that forced the closure of mines.

Amplats lost a further 16,800oz in the second half of the year. Its joint ventures lost 3,200oz.

At an average rand basket price, which is a measure of all the PGMs Amplats produces, of R19,534/oz for the year, the value of the unrecoverable lost production is R742.3m.

The news of the production losses overshadowed the strong safety performance at Amplats’s operations, which recorded a fatality-free year during 2019, which is a remarkable achievement in the SA mining environment.

Amplats has sold deep-level, labour-intensive mines to JSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater and privately held Siyanda Resources. It now focuses on open-pit or shallow mines that are highly mechanised, low-cost and safe.

State-owned power utility Eskom has struggled to keep electricity supply steady. Its erratic power provision and six-fold price increase since 2006 has been one of the major factors in SA’s slowing economy and rising unemployment.

SA’s chrome industry is in the throes of restructuring because of low commodity prices and Eskom.

On the refining side of the business where the base metals and each of the six metals making up the PGMs are extracted, the blackouts delayed the processing of 216,000oz of PGMs.

However, Amplats can refine these metals as they are already mined and have been concentrated.

During 2019, Amplats refined 127,000oz of the 216,000oz of PGMs and said it would refine the remaining 89,000oz during the course of 2020.

