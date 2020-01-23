Companies / Mining Anglo American’s diamond and copper units had a tough 2019 The globally diversified resources company hits its full-year production targets and analysts flag strong earnings despite headwinds BL PREMIUM

Anglo American had a particularly tough year in its diamond business, with weak demand and low prices the hallmark of 2019.

Anglo, a multinational, diversified resources company, noted that rough diamond sales at its 85% owned De Beers fell by 8% during the year to 31-million carats, while prices dropped to an average of $137 (almost R2,000) per carat from $171.