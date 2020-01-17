Companies / Mining

Gemfields seeks AIM listing in London

The Fabergé owner wants to list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM index to access greater liquidity and international investors

17 January 2020 - 09:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTFIELDSTUDIOS
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTFIELDSTUDIOS

Precious-stone producer Gemfields, the owner of Fabergé, said on Friday it wanted to return to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) index in London to improve its access to international investors. 

JSE-listed Gemfields, which had delisted from the AIM index in July 2017, said on Friday it was not intending to raise additional capital in conjunction with the readmission, which is expected to become effective on February 14.

“We are pleased to announce our decision to bring the Gemfields assets back to the London market, thereby providing UK, European and international investors with the opportunity of being part of the growing precious coloured gemstones market,” said CEO Sean Gilbertson in a statement.

Gemfield’s two main operating assets are MRM and the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia, in which it holds 75% of each.

In morning trade on Friday Gemfield’s share price was unchanged at R1.87, giving it a market capitalisation of R2.37bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Zambia to stop export duty on precious gemstones, Gemfields says

The 15% tariff, together with a 6% mineral tax, has badly affected the company’s cash flow
Companies
4 weeks ago

Return to London for Gemfields now planned

The fly in the ointment has been the father and son pairing at the top of Gemfields
Companies
1 month ago

Gemfields sees 22% profit fall amid lower quality ruby production

Interim revenue at the owner of Fabergé falls 13% to $88.9m to end-June while net profit drops 22%
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Gemfields to pay maiden dividend as it exits manganese

Companies / Mining

Gemfields expects impairments to lead to full-year loss

Companies / Property

Gemfields to compensate Mozambique miners over ruby ‘abuse’

Companies / Mining

Behind Zambia’s decision to clear Gemfields of tax evasion

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.