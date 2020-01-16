Second-biggest diamond in history heads to Louis Vuitton

The second-biggest diamond in history will be cut, polished and turned into a collection of Louis Vuitton jewellery.

Lucara Diamond Corporation, which found the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond at its Botswana mine last year, said it has struck a deal with the luxury brand and Antwerp diamond manufacturer HB Company. It is unclear how valuable the polished diamonds will be though, as Lucara previously said the Sewelo was not a type of diamond that yields top jewellery-standard gems.

Lucara will get a “non material” upfront fee and own 50% of the polished diamonds from the Sewelo, which means “rare find” in Tswana, a language spoken in Botswana, and is about the size of a tennis ball.

Louis Vuitton has been pushing into fine jewellery since opening a flagship store on Paris’s Place Vendôme — the famed district home to Cartier and Boucheron — and since tapping a new head jewellery designer, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Brokeback Mountain star Michelle Williams have posed for recent campaigns for necklaces and earrings often depicting the recognisable flowers from the Louis Vuitton monogram.