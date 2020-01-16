Companies / Mining

Second-biggest diamond in history heads to Louis Vuitton

The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond will be turned into a collection of jewellery

16 January 2020 - 17:11 Yuliya Fedorinova and Thomas Biesheuvel
Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV


The second-biggest diamond in history will be cut, polished and turned into a collection of Louis Vuitton jewellery.

Lucara Diamond Corporation, which found the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond at its Botswana mine last year, said it has struck a deal with the luxury brand and Antwerp diamond manufacturer HB Company. It is unclear how valuable the polished diamonds will be though, as Lucara previously said the Sewelo was not a type of diamond that yields top jewellery-standard gems.

Lucara will get a “non material” upfront fee and own 50% of the polished diamonds from the Sewelo, which means “rare find” in Tswana, a language spoken in Botswana, and is about the size of a tennis ball.

Louis Vuitton has been pushing into fine jewellery since opening a flagship store on Paris’s Place Vendôme — the famed district home to Cartier and Boucheron — and since tapping a new head jewellery designer, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Brokeback Mountain star Michelle Williams have posed for recent campaigns for necklaces and earrings often depicting the recognisable flowers from the Louis Vuitton monogram.

In 2015, Lucara found the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, which at the time was the second-largest ever and eventually sold for $53m. The mine has also yielded a 813-carat stone that fetched $63m. Those two gems were both much more valuable Type-IIa stones.

The biggest diamond discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in SA in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two largest of which — the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa — are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

Bloomberg

