Production was stable in fourth quarter of 2019, says Tharisa

Chrome and platinum miner reports solid output in the three months to end-December despite weather and load-shedding causing disruptions

10 January 2020 - 10:09 karl gernetzky
Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa said on Friday its production levels were stable in the three months to end-December, even as it battled inclement weather and load-shedding.

It said on Friday reef tons mined was up 4.8% from the same quarter in 2018, but 8.4% lower than the previous quarter ended September 2019, as inclement weather affected its open pit operation.

Tharisa, a Cyprus-registered company listed in London and Johannesburg, operates a chrome and platinum group metals mine near Brits.

Rainfall during December was 137% higher than the previously recorded highest rainfall in the five prior years, said Tharisa.

Standby power generating capacity mitigated the affect of Eskom load-shedding on the processing plants, though the increase to “Stage 6” and the resultant electricity curtailment did result in an overall reduction in tons milled, which had a further impact on overall chrome production, Tharisa said.

“A solid operational performance from mining and processing led to a stable quarter despite the adverse impact of weather, and the well-publicised Eskom power shortages,” said CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.

Tharisa’s share price was unchanged at R15.75 on Friday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tharisa blames low chrome price for mine closures and slowing output

Tharisa COO Michelle Taylor sees consolidation in the chrome industry as lower prices are unsustainable
1 month ago

Higher commodity prices come to Tharisa’s rescue as output drops

However, for its metallurgical chrome, a 9.5% drop in output more than offset a 4.6% increase in price
3 months ago

Tharisa fires up R950m Vulcan chrome project

The company, listed in both London and Joburg, will use proprietary technology to extract fine chrome particles that normally end up on tailings dumps
5 months ago

