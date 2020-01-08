Companies / Mining Anglo mulls getting back into fertiliser market with R7bn offer for UK potash miner This would be Anglo American’s first major purchase since 2007 BL PREMIUM

Anglo American has flagged its intention to get back into the fertiliser market, saying it is in talks with Sirius Minerals to buy the UK potash mine developer for R7.24bn.

Sirius ran into financial difficulties in late 2019, failing to complete a $500m bond issue to continue building its $4bn phosphate mine in Yorkshire, prompting it to seek a strategic partner.