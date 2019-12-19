Zambia suspends export duty on precious gemstones, says Gemfields

Precious-stone producer Gemfields says Zambia has suspended a 15% duty on the export of precious gemstones.

The Fabergé owner’s two main operating assets are MRM and the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia, in which it holds 75% of each.

The company had said that in its six months to end-June the export duty hampered its cash flow at Kagem to the tune of $5m.

Zambia had implemented a 15% export duty earlier in 2019, which along with a 6% mineral tax meant Kamem was paying 21% of its revenues to tax authorities.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za