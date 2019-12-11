Companies / Mining

WATCH: How load-shedding has affected Harmony Gold

Harmony spokesperson Marian van der Walt talks to Business Day TV about the electricity crisis

11 December 2019 - 11:54 Business Day TV
Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville. Picture: SOWETAN
Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville. Picture: SOWETAN

The mining industry has moved from being a major contributor to GDP to the biggest drag on the economy, and load-shedding is not doing the industry any favours.

Miners have been forced to cut production due to power shortages. Harmony Gold called off its underground shifts, with the aim of resuming them once Eskom can offer more certainty around electricity supply.

Harmony spokesperson Marian van der Walt spoke to Business Day TV.

