De Beers to mine one-million carats less than previously forecast in 2020-2021

That will decrease the pace of De Beers's expansion as an oversupply of rough diamonds weighs on the industry

10 December 2019 - 16:40 Thomas Biesheuvel
De Beers’s headquarters in London. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
London — Anglo American curbed its plan to expand diamond production over the next two years after sales slumped in 2019 amid a wider industry crisis.

Anglo’s De Beers unit will mine one-million carats less than previously forecast in both 2020 and 2021, according to an investor presentation on Tuesday. That equates to less than 1% of global output, but slows the pace of the company’s expansion as an oversupply of rough diamonds weighs on the industry.

De Beers’s buyers have grown increasingly frustrated with the cost of rough stones as the price of polished gems slump. That’s led to wafer-thin margins and losses for some of the traders buying stones from De Beers and Russian rival Alrosa.

The crisis has spread to engulf the world’s diamond miners as well. De Beers, which dictates prices to its select group of clients, reported sales in November were more than $1.2bn lower than in the same period in 2018.

The company, which says it mines to meet demand, has responded by offering more flexibility to its customers, allowing them to reject some purchases. In November, De Beers cut prices across the board by about 5%.

Even so, the company’s production is still set to rise to as much as 34-million carats in 2020, from 31-million carats in 2019.

Bloomberg

