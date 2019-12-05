News Leader
WATCH: Minerals Council on mining sector’s transformation
Tebello Chabana, the senior executive of public affairs & transformation at the Minerals Council SA, talks to Business Day TV
05 December 2019 - 11:09
The Minerals Council SA has released a report detailing the mining industry’s transformation in terms of the Mining Charter.
The report measures compliance with the 2010 charter and shows that industry players were largely compliant with those requirements.
Tebello Chabana, the senior executive of public affairs & transformation at the Minerals Council SA, talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s progress.
Or listen to the full audio: