Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Minerals Council on mining sector’s transformation

Tebello Chabana, the senior executive of public affairs & transformation at the Minerals Council SA, talks to Business Day TV

05 December 2019 - 11:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE

The Minerals Council SA has released a report detailing the mining industry’s transformation in terms of the Mining Charter.

The report measures compliance with the 2010 charter and shows that industry players were largely compliant with those requirements.

Tebello Chabana, the senior executive of public affairs & transformation at the Minerals Council SA, talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s progress.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

NEWS ANALYSIS: Good and bad news on proposed new mining regulations

Industry welcomes relaxation of environmental clauses but sees red over sections on labour
National
2 days ago

Unlikely to see mining firms building Sandton skyscrapers

Who can pay for lawyers and experts within the company and from external firms, as laws and regulations became increasingly convoluted?
Companies
2 days ago

Latest draft mining regulations add an additional employment burden on industry

The draft amendment requires that employers uplift areas from which they source workers, not just where they operate
Companies
3 days ago

Women go unseen in the shadow of SA mining

Women in mine-affected communities struggle to derive any benefit from economic activity
National
1 week ago

What’s really fuelling SA mine protests?

As community unrest weighs on the bottom line of SA’s mining companies, communities themselves say they are being excluded from the benefits of their ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.