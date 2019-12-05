Companies / Mining Glencore faces yet another investigation The commodities giant has been notified that the UK has opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery against the group BL PREMIUM

Yet another investigation has been launched against SA businessman Ivan Glasenberg’s Glencore, this time by the UK’s serious fraud office (SFO).

The news rattled the market, with Glencore’s share price falling 5.51% to R42.66 at 4.50pm, its biggest one day loss since April 2016.