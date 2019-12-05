Glencore faces yet another investigation
The commodities giant has been notified that the UK has opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery against the group
05 December 2019 - 17:01
Yet another investigation has been launched against SA businessman Ivan Glasenberg’s Glencore, this time by the UK’s serious fraud office (SFO).
The news rattled the market, with Glencore’s share price falling 5.51% to R42.66 at 4.50pm, its biggest one day loss since April 2016.
