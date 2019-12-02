Anglo shows how to get men tested for HIV and treated

The SA mining industry has done what much of the country, NGOs and the government cannot — persuade men to test for HIV and get treatment if they test positive.

This has dropped HIV fatalities in 2019 at Anglo’s mines in SA to zero and substantially reduced TB cases.

What makes Anglo’s achievements unusual is that SA men generally do not access antiretroviral (ARV) medication even after they test positive.

From 2012 until earlier this year, former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi repeatedly begged men to test for HIV. “We have a problem with males when it comes to testing,” he said.

The reluctance of men to be tested and get care shows in SA’s life expectancy figures. SA’s biggest killer remains TB, of which about 75% is HIV related. Men’s life expectancy is 60 years and women’s is 67.

The effect of men undergoing ARV treatment is significant. Someone who is on treatment stops being infectious. This fact drives the UN goals of 90-90-90. The world body wants 90% of the human population worldwide to know their status, 90% of HIV-positive individuals to be taking ARVs and 90% of patients being non-infectious.

Anglo also has the 90-90-90 goals as part of business units performance targets and are linked to CEO Mark Cutifani’s performance assessment, says Tracey Kerr, group head of sustainability at Anglo.

In 2018, 88% of Anglo employees in Southern Africa tested for HIV. The TB incidence last year was 242 per 100,000 of its workers, below the South African rate of 781 per 100,000.

Anglo American has achieved high testing and treatment rates through a “captive audience” of workers and making testing normal. Leaders from Cutifani to Amplats CEO Chris Griffith often publicly undergo tests. This is to keep the message that regular testing just as much part of working life as a compulsory annual fitness test, explains Kerr.

Workers know a positive test does not mean dismissal or ill health, says Dr Tshepo Sedibe, head of health at De Beers.