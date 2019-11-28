Companies / Mining

Tharisa blames low chrome price for mine closures and slowing output

Unsustainably low prices in the chrome industry have led to consolidation according to Tharisa COO Michelle Taylor

28 November 2019 - 20:00 Allan Seccombe
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Low chrome prices have forced the closure of small mining companies and reduced output from others, opening the way for consolidation in the industry, says Tharisa COO Michelle Taylor.

Tharisa is a chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner, with a mine near Brits in SA’s North West province, and two prospects in Zimbabwe, one of which is chrome and which the company plans to bring into production provided it makes sense in a low price environment, Taylor said.

Speaking at Tharisa’s annual results presentation, she said the low chrome prices during the year to end-September was offset by higher PGM prices. Chrome prices declined by 12.5% to $162/tonnes, but a doubling of the rhodium price and a 50% jump in palladium prices showed the benefits of mixed production from the mine.

“We have started to see a change in chrome production. Small plants have closed down and we see that production coming offline. Plants of small to medium size, we’ve seen them curtailing production and going on a longer break over Christmas and New Year,” Taylor said.

“I think what we’d expect to see is about consolidation play across the chrome industry. The bottom line, prices where we see them now are not sustainable and cannot possibly benefit a chrome-only producer. The benefit for Tharisa is the co-product nature of our business,” she said.

The chrome market was described as a “very difficult trading environment” despite global stainless steel output rising 8% higher at 28.6-million tonnes.

Chinese ferrochrome production was 600,000 tonnes higher at 4.4-million tonnes by the end of September. Chrome ore imports in the year to end-September reached 11.4-million tonnes compared to 11-million tonnes the year before.

“Like many bulk commodities, chrome has also endured price pressure caused by negative market sentiment, destocking and other macro factors like the trade war, which should not be underestimated,” said Greg Taurog, Tharisa’s marketing and sales director.

“Current prices are not sustainable given the cost curve of many chrome producers which will, in part, help spur a recovery of prices in 2020,” he said.

Chrome production fell by 11% to 1.29-million tonnes, of which 312,000 tonnes was speciality grade chrome, which fetches a $10 to $20 a tonne premium over the chrome concentrate feeding ferrochrome plants. Chrome is used to make stainless steel.

One of the major challenges for South African chrome producers, the largest supplier of the world’s chrome, is the lack of rail transport to move greater quantities at lower cost to the ports. Companies using trucks to move concentrate to the coast.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Tharisa’s profits dented by drop in chrome price and reduced output

Operating profit in the miner’s year to end-September fell 66.6%
Companies
13 hours ago

Falling chrome prices take the shine off Tharisa

Lower chrome prices and a decline in platinum group metal production has weighed on the miner in its year to end-September
Companies
6 days ago

Former Implats head David Brown to lead Zimbabwe-Russia platinum joint venture

Great Dyke Investments is seeking US$500m from Afreximbank to fund the project
Companies
1 month ago

Higher commodity prices come to Tharisa’s rescue as output drops

However, for its metallurgical chrome, a 9.5% drop in output more than offset a 4.6% increase in price
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tharisa fires up R950m Vulcan chrome project

Companies / Mining

Northam bucks the trend and plans to double jobs

Companies / Mining

Tharisa seeks to tap Zimbabwe’s battery minerals potential

World / Africa

Zimbabwe to unveil two new platinum mines

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.