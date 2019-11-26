Companies / Mining Platinum jewellers face hurdles as they take a shine to their craft Raising awareness of the precious metal is a challenge for budding craftspeople in the heart of SA’s mining belt BL PREMIUM

One of the biggest challenges for budding makers of platinum jewellery is finding a market for the metal that looks identical to white gold and silver.

The answer, says Moses None, an award-winning jewellery designer and maker, is to talk of the pendants, rings, necklaces and bracelets not so much as fashion accessories but as investments that will appreciate in value not only because of the price of platinum but the artistic work that has gone into creating it.