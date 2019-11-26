Platinum jewellers face hurdles as they take a shine to their craft
Raising awareness of the precious metal is a challenge for budding craftspeople in the heart of SA’s mining belt
26 November 2019 - 19:04
One of the biggest challenges for budding makers of platinum jewellery is finding a market for the metal that looks identical to white gold and silver.
The answer, says Moses None, an award-winning jewellery designer and maker, is to talk of the pendants, rings, necklaces and bracelets not so much as fashion accessories but as investments that will appreciate in value not only because of the price of platinum but the artistic work that has gone into creating it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.