Platinum Incubator faces uncertain times

For the skilled jewellers crafting SA’s “donkey metal” into intricate pieces, a non-profit company focussing on small and medium platinum businesses, has proved an invaluable source of support, but there is unsettling uncertainty over its future.

Award-winning jewellers have passed through the doors of the Platinum Incubator tucked away on an industrial street in Rustenburg, the city on the world’s richest source of platinum group metals. The incubator is focussed on the development of the South African platinum beneficiation industry. In addition, it nurtures and assists small and medium-sized businesses.