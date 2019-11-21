Transnet signs deal to help unlock Waterberg coal

Transnet has signed an R10bn deal to rail export coal to Richards Bay in a move that will assist to unlock the Waterberg’s coal potential.

On Thursday, the state-owned logistics company signed a 10-year contract with Ledjadja Coal, a fully empowered subsidiary of JSE-listed ResGen, to haul 3.6-million tonnes of export coal from its Boikarabelo coal mine to the Richards Bay Terminal Grindrod.

ResGen is also listed in Australia. Its largest shareholder is the Public Investment Corporation of SA, a which holds a 14% stake.

As existing coal production from the Mpumalanga coal fields dries up, it is expected the Waterberg region in Limpopo will become the next focus area for miners as it is known to hold significant reserves. Up to now, however, logistics have been a key hurdle in unlocking investment in new mines in the area.

“Once there is this critical mass in the area we believe others will want to go there too,” said Mike Fanucchi, Transnet’s chief customer officer. “I believe and hope it will give further momentum to investment in the area and the region.”

Fanucchi said it will also open up an opportunity for Botswana coal to be evacuated through SA.

Boikarabelo is one of new mines proposed for the Waterberg, but is the most advanced being fully funded and permitted. The transportation agreement with Transnet is a condition to reaching financial close. The project cost is an estimated R7bn, of which R2bn has already been spent on infrastructure.

The 3.6-million tonnes of export coal is over and above three-million tonnes that it will produce for the local market. First coal production is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

