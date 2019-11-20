EXCLUSIVE: Sibanye-Stillwater pulls out of World Platinum Investment Council
Sibanye cites ‘non-aligned’ strategy to promote the metal and favours alternative areas of funding to underpin demand for all PGMs
20 November 2019 - 13:12
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world's leading platinum producer, has terminated its membership of the World Platinum Investment Council, citing differences of approach about how to boost demand for the metal.
As SA's largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), a position it has won from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) after a flurry of deals over three years, Sibanye is now seen assuming the mantle of industry champion.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.