EXCLUSIVE: Sibanye-Stillwater pulls out of World Platinum Investment Council Sibanye cites 'non-aligned' strategy to promote the metal and favours alternative areas of funding to underpin demand for all PGMs

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world's leading platinum producer, has terminated its membership of the World Platinum Investment Council, citing differences of approach about how to boost demand for the metal.

As SA's largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), a position it has won from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) after a flurry of deals over three years, Sibanye is now seen assuming the mantle of industry champion.