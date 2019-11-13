Sibanye CEO pleads for investment-friendly policies
SA is hurtling into a debt trap due to indecision, says Neal Froneman
13 November 2019 - 19:32
Sibanye-Stillwater, SA’s largest private sector employer, says the R363bn pledged at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment summit is a “drop in the ocean” considering the socioeconomic challenges facing the country. What is crucial now is fundamental policy change.
Speaking at a media round table on Wednesday, CEO Neal Froneman said though Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum producer, supports Ramaphosa’s investment drive and has itself invested heavily in the SA mining industry, the real issues are not being tackled.
