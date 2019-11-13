Lower prices and glut push global diamond trade into crisis

Five years ago, the diamond industry’s biggest worry was being forgotten by millennials, who — the theory went — didn’t covet sparkly gems the way their parents had.

The concern turned out to be mostly unfounded, but the reality is almost worse. While Americans are buying more diamond jewellery than ever before, most polished diamonds are becoming steadily cheaper. The lower prices and a glut of the type of stones that go into a discount-store engagement ring or pair of earrings have pushed the global diamond trade into crisis.

At the centre of the pain are the middlemen who cut, polish and trade the world’s diamonds. Their profits evaporated as polished stones lost value, banks tightened financing, and top producer De Beers held firm with the prices it demands for the rough diamonds it digs up.

This year, the crisis has spread to engulf the world’s diamond miners as well. Even De Beers, which dictates prices to its select group of clients, has been getting squeezed as struggling customers refuse to buy. Last week, the iconic miner finally capitulated, lowering prices across the board, which helped to increase sales at its latest offering in Botswana.

Still, the results were relatively weak. The $390m (R5.8-trillion) in rough diamond sales this month is the lowest for a November round since at least 2016. The price cut is unlikely to be enough to make a difference for De Beers customers, who have been struggling to make profits for more than 18 months.

Not all diamonds are getting cheaper. Sales of the type of luxury, branded jewellery sold by Tiffany & Co, Cartier or Bulgari have been resilient and grabbing market share in the $80bn industry. However, they still account for only about 30% of the global total.