Kumba Iron ore cuts production guidance after Saldanha plant closure

Anglo American subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has slightly revised its sales guidance for 2019 downwards after the announcement by ArcelorMittal SA that it will close its Saldanha steel operations.

Due to this, sales are expected to fall to between 41.5-million tons and 42.5-million tons, from a range of 42-million tons to 43-million tons previously.

The company said it would continue to review the effect of changes to ArcelorMittal's asset footprint, and advise the market in due course.

“Importantly, export sales contribute 94% towards the company’s total sales and Kumba’s high-quality iron ore products are well positioned in global markets with ongoing customer demand and a stable export order book,” the company said.

ArcelorMittal SA, Africa’s largest steel maker, said on Monday it had concluded that Saldanha has lost its structural competitive cost advantage, due mainly to high raw material costs and regulated prices.

The process of winding down Saldanha’s steel operations to a state of care and maintenance will begin immediately and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

In morning trade Kumba’s share price was up 2.5% to R369. ArcelorMittal SA was up 2.63% to R1.95, extending an 11.1% jump on Monday.

