Anglo American leans further towards quitting coal
Thermal coal is noticeably absent from a list of units seen as having long-term potential
12 November 2019 - 16:00
Anglo American dropped another hint that its days of mining the world’s most polluting fuel are limited.
In a slew of presentations released for an investor visit to Anglo assets in Australia, thermal coal was noticeably absent from a list of units seen to have long-term potential. The company is on a trajectory away from thermal coal, and will do so responsibly, an Anglo spokesperson said.
