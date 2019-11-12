Companies / Mining Anglo American leans further towards quitting coal Thermal coal is noticeably absent from a list of units seen as having long-term potential BL PREMIUM

Anglo American dropped another hint that its days of mining the world’s most polluting fuel are limited.

In a slew of presentations released for an investor visit to Anglo assets in Australia, thermal coal was noticeably absent from a list of units seen to have long-term potential. The company is on a trajectory away from thermal coal, and will do so responsibly, an Anglo spokesperson said.