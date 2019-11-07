Companies / Mining Implement reforms quickly to woo capital, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal urges BL PREMIUM

As SA’s second investment summit wrapped up this week, Vedanta Resources founder and chair Anil Agarwal urged the government to quickly implement reforms to attract capital to SA.

“Investment will not come until a time when political turmoil is set aside and there is a clear policy for investors,” Agarwal said in an interview with Business Day.