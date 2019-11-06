Seriti inks deal for South32’s coal business

CEO Mike Teke’s Seriti Resources is poised to become SA's second-largest coal miner after reaching a deal to acquire the coal assets of Australian miner South32.

Under the deal, Seriti will make an upfront payment of R100m, while South32 will receive 49% of the free cash flow from the assets, capped at a maximum of R1.5bn per annum. This will run from the completion of the deal, until March 2024, the companies said on Wednesday.

Seriti owns Anglo American’s old Eskom-tied coal mines and is headed by Teke, who was a former CEO of Optimum Coal and president of the Chamber of Mines.

South32’s coal assets include the Khutala and Klipspruit collieries and the Wolvekrans Middelburg Complex, and the deal is still subject to approvals.

South32 had announced its intention to sell its coal assets in 2018, saying that Eskom’s requirements for the 51% black empowerment requirement for coal suppliers, which would leave South32 as a minority participant in its mines, was part of the motivation for selling.

The business includes four coal-mining operations and three processing plants that produce energy coal for the domestic and export market.

“We ran an exhaustive and competitive process and we believe Seriti as an established operator is ideally positioned to unlock the potential of SA Energy Coal’s existing domestic and export operations, including its significant untapped resource base,” said South32 CEO Graham Kerr.

Teke said the acquisition would enable the company to offer further secured, long-term coal supply to Eskom. “The combination of our energy coal businesses will realise further operational and technical efficiencies enabling us to better service our customers by offering competitive energy solutions,” he said.

