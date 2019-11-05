Companies / Mining

MC Mining surges 27% after mine approval

05 November 2019 - 09:55 karl gernetzky
MC Mining CEO David Brown. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The share price of MC Mining, formerly known as Coal of Africa, jumped 27% on Tuesday morning after it said it had been given the go-ahead for its Generaal coking and thermal coal project in Limpopo.

The Generaal project, together with the Chapudi and Mopane projects, comprise the company’s longer-term Greater Soutpansberg Project (GSP) in the Soutpansberg coalfield. It is the second of the mining rights to be granted.

Generaal contains over 407-million gross tons in situ of inferred coal resources and supports MC Mining’s strategy of being SA’s pre-eminent producer of hard coking coal, the company said. Coking coal is used in the steel manufacturing process and attracting higher sales prices compared to thermal coal.

The GSP is located near the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which has been designated as an area for focus on energy and metallurgical industries.

“The granting of the Generaal project mining right is a further step in unlocking value from MC Mining’s significant coking and thermal coal assets, positioning the GSP to be a potential long-term coal supplier to industrial users both local and offshore, including the planned Musina-Makhado SEZ,” said CEO David Brown in a statement.

MC Mining's share price is somewhat volatile, but had jumped 27.1% to R6.19 on Tuesday morning, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in five months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

