Northam raises stake in Zambezi Platinum preference shares

03 November 2019 - 17:58 Allan Seccombe
The rope conveyor at Northam Platinum's Booysendal mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Northam Platinum has bought additional listed Zambezi Platinum preference shares that it issued in a R4bn empowerment transaction in 2015 to up its shareholding to nearly a quarter.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne has repeatedly said the company is unlikely to pay dividends, preferring to buy back the preference shares with excess cash, thus reducing its exposure to a complex instrument when they are redeemed in 2025.

The JSE-listed preference shares, due for redemption in cash an/or shares in May 2025, attract dividends equal to the prime lending rate in SA plus 3.5% calculated on a daily basis and compound annually.

In its interim results, Northam noted the Zambezi preference shares showed up as a R10bn liability, while dividends paid towards the shares amounted to R612m.

On Friday, Northam said it had paid the state pension fund manager R997.5m to buy 13.3-million of these preference shares on Friday at R75 each.

Northam now owns 36.7-million preference shares, lifting its holding to 22.94%.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Northam outlines benefits in loading up on debt

Every rand spent hoovering up Zambezi Platinum preference shares has a major benefit for Northam and its empowerment partners in 2025
1 month ago
1 month ago

Northam reports record annual operating profit

Now that it is over its large capital expenditure hump, the company has set its sights on reducing its expensive exposure to Zambezi preference shares
2 months ago
2 months ago

Northam buys up more Zambezi preference shares

CEO Paul Dunne says one of the best uses of excess cash is to reduce Northam's exposure to a complex instrument
2 months ago
2 months ago

