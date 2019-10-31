Implats reports a difficult start to its new financial year

Impala Platinum reported a 54% fall in first-quarter refined platinum coming from its own mines because of maintenance at its Zimplats smelter and acid plant in SA.

Implats, the world’s third-largest platinum miner after Sibanye-Stillwater and Anglo American Platinum, noted refined platinum for the three months to end-September of 83,000oz from its own assets compared to 180,000oz in the same period a year earlier.

Third-party material going through its IRS refining plant in Springs increased to 197,000oz from 189,000oz.

In total, refined platinum output was 281,000oz, down from 369,000oz.

“In-process inventory consequently increased during the quarter and is expected to be released over the remainder of the financial year,” Implats said, maintaining its full-year production forecast at between 1.45-million oz and 1.55-million oz.

The underlying operations were sound in SA, which is the heart of production, and at 79%-owned Zimplats, the largest platinum group metal producer in Zimbabwe.

At the Number 1 shaft near Rustenburg, however, ore production fell as Implats advanced work to potentially hand over mining to a contractor as it winds down the old shaft.

The grade going through the mills near Rustenburg dipped because of a higher level of dilution, which is when mineral-bearing ore is contaminated with waste rock, due to undulations in the underground reef at three of the shafts near Rustenburg.

Despite the headwinds, Implats maintained platinum-in-concentrate at a steady 186,000oz for the quarter.

At its joint venture operations, the quarter was a difficult one.

At the Mimosa joint venture with Sibanye in Zimbabwe, an unplanned mill stoppage resulted in platinum in concentrate falling 16% to 25,000oz.

At the Two Rivers joint venture with African Rainbow Minerals in SA, the operation had an extended period of plant maintenance, difficulties at its concentrator combined with lower grade, resulting in a 23% fall in platinum in concentrate to 29,000oz.

“We knew our first quarter would be characterised by an increase in working capital due to our stringent maintenance schedule at key processing assets,” said CEO Nico Muller.

“The unforeseen challenges at Mimosa and Two Rivers were addressed by the respective management teams, with plans in place to mitigate the impact of the slow start on full-year production targets at these operations,” he said.

Implats has launched an R11.4bn cash bid for the whole of Canada’s North American Palladium to spread its geographical risk away from SA and Zimbabwe, regarded as two of the riskier mining jurisdictions.

