Northam buys Maroelabult mine in bid to create synergies

Northam Platinum will spend R20m to buy the mothballed Maroelabult mine to “considerably accelerate” bringing its Eland operation into production, CEO Paul Dunne says.

In yet another deal from Northam, agreement was reached with Canada’s TSX- and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum to buy Maroelabult mine, which neighbours Eland.

Eland, in which Xstrata and Glencore invested R14bn to buy and build, was shut in 2015. Northam bought the mine and large concentrator for R175m and has outlined plans to restart the mine in a R2bn project.

Eland has two decline shafts and Maroelabult will add a third, giving access to stoping areas, while Northam will accelerate development into the Eland block of reserves and resources. Eland was planned to reach an output of 100,000oz of platinum group metals (PGMs) by 2025 and four years later reach steady-state production of 150,000oz.

Asked whether the addition of Maroelabult would result in higher output, Dunne said in an interview the new property would “considerably accelerate our timeline to bring Eland to steady-state production”.