AngloGold expects to leave SA in 2020
Miner aims to wrap up the sale of its last local assets in the first half of 2020, marking a full exit from its historic home
28 October 2019 - 09:32
UPDATED 28 October 2019 - 13:02
AngloGold Ashanti expects to agree to a sale of its last SA assets in the first half of 2020, marking the end of its exposure to the country.
Analysts flagged an upward re-rating of AngloGold’s shares if it eliminates exposure to SA, which is considered by investors as a risky investment destination for miners because of regulatory uncertainty, Eskom electricity price increases and constraints, labour unrest, and rising and untenable levels of debt in state-owned companies that threaten the economy.
