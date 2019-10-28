Companies / Mining AngloGold expects to leave SA in 2020 Miner aims to wrap up the sale of its last local assets in the first half of 2020, marking a full exit from its historic home BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti expects to agree to a sale of its last SA assets in the first half of 2020, marking the end of its exposure to the country.

Analysts flagged an upward re-rating of AngloGold’s shares if it eliminates exposure to SA, which is considered by investors as a risky investment destination for miners because of regulatory uncertainty, Eskom electricity price increases and constraints, labour unrest, and rising and untenable levels of debt in state-owned companies that threaten the economy.