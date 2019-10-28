AngloGold expects Mponeng sale in the first half of 2020

AngloGold Ashanti expects to agree a sale of its last SA assets in the first half of 2020, marking the end of its exposure to the country.

“The process is going very well, exactly according to plan. There is very strong interest by a qualified list of bidders,” CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said.

“The site due diligence visits by bidders is now complete and the next phase is for us to receive definitive bids which we’re expecting over the coming weeks,” he said, declining to give a number of bidders.

“We would expect to update the market before the end of the year on our progress. Presuming we got to a point where we are prepared to transact, that won’t happen until the new year,” he said.

“There are a lot of pieces to be put in place for a transaction this size, so it will be in the first or second quarter.”

Having reduced its SA asset base to a single underground mine at Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine at 4km below surface, and a tailings retreatment operation, AngloGold has opted to sell the remaining assets.

Likely buyers

It has argued that it can receive better returns on capital investments elsewhere in its portfolio. A multibillion-rand investment is needed at Mponeng to extend its life to more than 20 years beyond its existing eight years.

The most likely buyers are Harmony Gold and Sibanye-Stillwater, which have gold mines close to Mponeng.

AngloGold is also selling mines in Argentina and Mali, with new entrants coming into the bidding process for those assets, Dushnisky said, repeating that there would be “no fire sale” of any of the three mining operations it wants to sell.

AngloGold reported improved production and cash flows in the third quarter of its 2019 financial year, but warned annual output will be at the bottom end of its guidance and costs at the top of the range.

AngloGold, one of the world’s top five gold miners, produced 825,000oz in the three months to end-September, a 3% increase compared with the same period a year earlier, while its free cash flow jumped 156% to $87m.

Maintains guidance

Full-year production guidance is for between 3.25-million ounces and 3.45-million ounces, with all-in sustaining costs forecast at between $935/oz and $995/oz.

AngloGold said it maintains its guidance, but that it foresees production at the “lower half of the range, costs at upper end of range”.

It noted lower grades and “teething issues” at some operations, while inflationary pressures ticked up during the third quarter.

At the Kibali joint venture with Barrick Gold in the Democratic Republic of Congo, $177m is locked up in unrepatriated funds AngloGold wants to secure. It has received $22m so far.

Barrick is negotiating with the Congolese government on unlocking these funds.

If those funds had come into AngloGold, its net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) would have fallen below one times, which is the target Dushnisky set for the company when he joined it as CEO a year ago.

Net debt fell 6% to $1.646bn in the third quarter.

“Free cash flow continued to be affected by the slower-than-anticipated repatriation of cash from the DRC for Kibali loan repayments,” the company said.

AngloGold and Barrick recently held a board meeting for Kibali. The feedback from Barrick is that progress is being made on repatriating the funds, which could be towards the end of 2019 or early in 2020, Dushnisky said.

