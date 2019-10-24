Orion Minerals targets $7.5m in rights issue to complete Prieska studies

Orion Minerals, which is restarting the Prieska zinc and copper mine, raised $5.5m in a placement of shares and has broadened the rights offering to raise a further $2m.

Orion will use the money towards completing the optimisation work of its bankable prefeasibility study, which is the document it can take to financiers to raise capital to fund the project, as well as start early-stage work at Prieska in the Northern Cape.

Orion will extend the placement offering to smaller shareholders on its register. The share purchase plan will open at the end of October and run for a month until November 29. It will raise up to $2m in this scheme.

Smaller shareholders can buy parcels of shares in packages between $2,000 and $30,000 in value. These shares will cost $0.025 each, which Orion said represented a 7.4% discount to the volume weighted average price over the past five days.

The $7.5m, or R110m, injection of cash follows $8m raised in an empowerment deal Orion agreed earlier in 2019.

The raising of the capital would allow Orion to take talks on financing the project to the next stage and clear the way to start preparing contracts, said Orion chair Denis Waddell.

“Optimisation study work is producing very positive early indications for a potential reduction in project capital and the possibility of bringing production forward,” he said.