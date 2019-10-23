Bushveld gets 21% discount on Vanchem purchase
Sustained slump in the ferrovanadium price allows buyer to knock $14.5m off purchase price
23 October 2019 - 19:03
Bushveld Minerals negotiated a 21% discount on its purchase of Vanchem in SA because of a prolonged downturn in the vanadium price and pushed out the completion of the deal by a week.
Bushveld, which is traded on London’s Alternative Investment Market and intends listing in Johannesburg after it has concluded the Vanchem transaction, lowered the price and payment terms for the assets because the price of ferro vanadium has stayed stubbornly below $40/kg since May 2019, when it announced the deal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.