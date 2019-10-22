Companies / Mining

WATCH: Is there a future for coal mining in SA?

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven spoke to BDTV about the future of coal mining in SA

22 October 2019 - 11:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE

Nedbank, Standard Bank and FirstRand are the canaries in our coal mines, having announced that they will not be funding any new coal-related projects. Similarly, a number of mining companies have sold or are selling their coal assets as the main export markets reduce their reliance on coal due to its environmental effects.

In the meantime, the country's long-awaited Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) stresses that coal will continue to play a significant role in electricity generation.

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA, joined Business Day TV to detail his perspective on what these developments will mean for the future of coal mining in SA.

Or listen to the full audio:

