Anglo mulls replacing trucks with conveyor belts as it removes Andes peak

Mining copper at Los Bronces high in the Andes entails removing an entire bronze-coloured mountain peak and Anglo American is hunting for smarter, more efficient and environmentally friendly ways to do it.

Anglo could do away with haul trucks entirely, replacing them with conveyor belts, which, as they move more ore down the mountain to a primary crusher, could generate electricity, says Patricio Chacana, general manager of Los Bronces.