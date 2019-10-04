News Leader
WATCH: Why mining stocks might be hot
Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions talks investment with Business Day TV
04 October 2019 - 10:17
It has been a good year for local miners as the rally in iron ore, gold and platinum group metals (PGMs) boosted earnings and put dividends back on the agenda.
But looming labour disputes and the slow demise of gold mining leaves the industry with plenty of challenges.
Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV to take a look at the kind of value mining stocks offer.