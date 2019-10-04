Companies / Mining

WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining industry

Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks to Business Day TV about the Joburg Indaba

04 October 2019 - 10:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

The seventh edition of the Joburg Indaba which brings together mining and resource companies, investors, labour and government to discuss critical industry issues drew to a close on Thursday.

Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter, whose session focused on the effect of the economy on mining, joined Business Day TV to provide some insight into the industry.

Anglo American punts mining as panacea for SA’s ills

CEO Mark Cutifani says regulatory changes and certainty, and community stability are key for SA mining to play a role in improving its economy
Companies
2 days ago

Mining problems could be resolved by lunch, Amplats CEO Chris Griffith says

Three or four relatively simple changes would help restore investor and mining industry confidence in SA, Griffith says
Companies
1 day ago

Anglo CEO urges mining firms to be trusted partners

Mining has to address the distrust society regards it with to have a sustainable future, says Mark Cutifani
Companies
2 days ago

Gwede Mantashe digs in his heels on the Mining Charter

Minister warns of protracted court battles
National
20 hours ago

Long-term contracts are cure for Eskom’s coal cost woes, says South32

A move away for short-term supply contracts will lower costs and ensure quality
Companies
2 days ago

