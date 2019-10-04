News Leader
WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining industry
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks to Business Day TV about the Joburg Indaba
04 October 2019 - 10:10
The seventh edition of the Joburg Indaba which brings together mining and resource companies, investors, labour and government to discuss critical industry issues drew to a close on Thursday.
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter, whose session focused on the effect of the economy on mining, joined Business Day TV to provide some insight into the industry.