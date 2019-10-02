WATCH: What Amcu is demanding of mining bosses

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the largest union in the platinum sector, has referred its wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The union has said that the referral increases the chance of its members striking if their demands of a R1,000 annual wage increment for the next three years is not met.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa spoke to Business Day TV about the union’s demands. ​