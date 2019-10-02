Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What Amcu is demanding of mining bosses

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa talks to Business Day TV

02 October 2019 - 07:48 Business Day TV
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the largest union in the platinum sector, has referred its wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The union has said that the referral increases the chance of its members striking  if their demands of a R1,000 annual wage increment for the next three years is not met.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa spoke to Business Day TV about the union’s demands. ​

Amcu has ‘appetite’ for platinum-sector strike, Mathunjwa says

Threats follow Sibanye-Stillwater’s announcement in September that it will retrench 5,270 workers at Lonmin mine
National
16 hours ago

Renergen loss deepens after ASX listing

The alternative energy company will now concentrate on bringing its Virginia gasfield project in the Free State back online
Companies
1 day ago

Sibanye to axe up to 5,270 people from former Lonmin mines

In the middle of platinum-sector wage talks, Sibanye has announced the closure of three shafts in a move that will infuriate major union Amcu
Companies
6 days ago

Strike threat grows as Sibanye cuts jobs

In the middle of platinum-sector wage talks, Sibanye has announced the closure of three shafts in a move that will infuriate major union Amcu
National
6 days ago

WATCH: How Sibanye plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about the company’s restructuring process
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.