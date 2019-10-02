News Leader
WATCH: What Amcu is demanding of mining bosses
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa talks to Business Day TV
02 October 2019 - 07:48
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the largest union in the platinum sector, has referred its wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
The union has said that the referral increases the chance of its members striking if their demands of a R1,000 annual wage increment for the next three years is not met.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa spoke to Business Day TV about the union’s demands.