News Leader
WATCH: MC Mining narrows its annual loss
MC Mining CEO David Brown speaks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year performance
01 October 2019 - 09:45
Volatile international coal prices and reduced volumes have hit junior coal miner MC Mining, formerly known as Coal of Africa.
MC Mining may have narrowed its interim loss but revenue has been hurt by lower coal output: it has seen a 63% fall in cash generated from operations in its year to end-June.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO David Brown for more of the detail behind the numbers.
MC Mining CEO David Brown speaks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year performance.