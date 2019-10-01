Companies / Mining Mining on track to record fewest deaths yet as industry aims for zero fatalities A total 35 miners died in the first nine months of 2019, about half the number recorded in the same period in 2018 BL PREMIUM

SA’s mining industry recorded fewer deaths in the first nine months of 2019, the lowest rate since the industry began tracking its safety performance 100 years ago.

As at September 23, the number of fatalities sector was 35, signalling a significant improvement on 2018 when there were 71 deaths in the comparative period. This followed an even more dismal period in 2017 when the industry death toll jumped for the first time since 2009, with 88 deaths recorded for the full year.